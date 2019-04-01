Latest Weather Blog
Dos Equis promises free beer for fans of winning team amid Les Miles, Steve Spurrier banter
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Dos Equis is joining in on the friendly Twitter banter between former LSU head coach Les Miles and former Florida Gators head coach Steve Spurrier.
Yesterday, Miles jokingly poked fun at Spurrier, asking: "How much you wanna bet your Gators are going down this weekend?"
Accepting the challenge, Spurrier replied: "Shoot, we’re going to win on Saturday. If we don’t, I’ll eat some of that grass of yours. When we do win, you’re wearing my visor!"
Tiger and Gator fans alike adored the exchange between the two. Now, Dos Equis is getting in on the action. They've promised a free round of beer for fans of the winning team at local bars.
Love the gamesmanship @SteveSpurrierUF @CoachLesMiles. How about we spice this up with a postgame round for the fans of the winning team at a few local bars? On us. #MayTheBestTeamWin pic.twitter.com/scMgjb2zt0— Dos Equis (@DosEquis) October 3, 2018
Dos Equis says the complimentary beer will be available in Baton Rouge at Walk-On's (Burbank), Fred's, and Pluckers (Bluebonnet).
LSU will take on Florida this Saturday in Gainesville. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
