30°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputy involved in late-night crash in Ascension Parish
Related Story
ASCENSION PARISH - Emergency crews were called to a deputy-involved crash Tuesday night in Ascension Parish.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the deputy was working a crash near LA 73 just before midnight when his unit was hit by a vehicle. Authorities said the deputy was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
State police said the driver that hit the deputy's unit was cited for a traffic violation.
News
ASCENSION PARISH - Emergency crews were called to a deputy-involved crash Tuesday night in Ascension Parish. According to the... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mississippi River stirring up trouble for replica of Christopher Columbus' ship
-
Steel plates force drivers to pump the brakes on LA 1, causing...
-
Two people shot near Walmart on College Drive
-
Abandoned dairy plant on Florida Boulevard getting a makeover
-
Carnival Club parade rolls through New Roads