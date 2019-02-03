Deputies take DNA from women as search continues for mother of dead infant

TANGIPAHOA PARISH– Tangipahoa authorities are looking for answers more than a week after an infant was found dead in a garbage truck.

The discovery happened on Whiskey Lane just off Highway 1064. WBRZ is learning deputies swabbed women for DNA. It’s all part of an effort to locate the mother of the baby boy.

“I think it’s weird to come through and ask people to do a random swab,” said Inez Methvien.

Methvien lives near where Tangipahoa Sheriff’s deputies were called out to investigate the infant found. It was a Waste Management employee who spotted the body.

A father told WBRZ, deputies swabbed his daughter, who consented to it, saying it was for process of elimination on finding out who the mother is. Since the discovery, Methvien says she’s been seeing more officers near her home.

“They've been patrolling here a lot, they came out her yesterday patrolling,” she said.

The Sheriff's Office says the cCaucasian boy was 3 lbs. 11 oz., likely a stillborn with some placenta still attached. They are waiting on several tests from the coroner before considering any charges.