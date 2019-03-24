Deadline extended for online I-10 improvement survey

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development and Providence Engineering Team have made the decision to extend the deadline for community input in an online public survey concerning the I-10 Corridor Improvement Study.

So far, traffic officials says they have collected input from about 8,300 area residents. They hope extending the deadline will allow more people who are interested in seeing a resolution to traffic problems along I-10 in and around Baton Rouge to have their voices heard.

"Survey responses are continuing to come in, and we are getting requests to extend the deadline for additional input to be provided. While hard copy surveys at area libraries are still due by May 31, everyone interested in I-10 corridor improvements through the Baton Rouge area will be able to complete online surveys through June 15," said DOTD Secretary Sherri LeBas.

The I-10 Corridor Improvement Study is intended to aid in uncovering solutions to traffic issues on the interstate that have been a major topic of concern for more than a decade.

The first step in the study is to determine the feasibility of any improvements to I-10 possible between West Baton Rouge (LA 415 interchange) and the I-10/I-12 split (to Essen Lane interchange on both I-10 and I-12). Traffic officials are working with residents, businesses, commuters, industries and legislators in the area to encourage the sharing of ideas that may ease gridlock and commuter headaches along the heavily travelled strip of roadway.

The coming months will see a series of public meetings that will follow the surveys so that additional ideas for corridor improvements can be brought before DOTD and engineers. To submit your feedback and learn more about the project, visit the study's website at www.i10br.com.