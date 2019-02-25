BATON ROUGE - It's almost time for the 9th annual Dancing for Big Buddy show. This morning the Big Buddy executive director, Gaylynne Mack, and one of the the event's star dancers, Candy Wright, stopped by 2une In to talk more about the fun night.

"It's all about fun and about supporting the Big Buddy program," said Mack. "we want to encourage people to come out and see for themselves."

The event is to raise money for the Big Buddy program, which has been helping the Baton Rouge community for the last 35 years. The program matches adult role models with children that are looking for a special friend in their lives.

The gala and show will feature many of the community's leaders and prominent citizens as they perform a ballroom dance performance with a professional dance partner.

Floor seats to the event are $250 and include food and beverages. Balcony seats are $10.

Dancing for Big Buddy will be held Saturday, April 25th, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on LSU's campus.

For more information on the Big Buddy program or Dancing for Big Buddy you can visit their website.