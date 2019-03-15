Damages to schools in EBR likely to exceed $10 million

BATON ROUGE – Flood damage sustained by East Baton Rouge Parish schools is expected to exceed the district's multi-million dollar insurance policy but officials, right now, are more focused on getting flooded campuses up and running again than the price tag of destruction.

At Glen Oaks High School Tuesday, a water line serves as a reminder of last month's flood. It has been just more than five weeks since flood water took over the school buildings. Some buildings only sustained two feet while others, such as the cafeteria, took on nearly four feet of water – enough to touch the door locks.

"As much as we would like to get into this school as quickly as possible, it's sorta driven by the reimbursement process of FEMA," Superintendent Warren Drake said as he walked through campus with WBRZ.

Having to replace the items that the water touched and even the ones that it didn't is a process that will take some time. Drake said that he believes he does no think that process will happen within the semester.

"I don't expect any schools to get back until the second semester, or even possibly next year," Drake said.

The school district has $10 million worth of flood insurance, however Drake thinks the district is past that amount in damages.