51°
Latest Weather Blog
Customer with lighter ignites gas pump blaze
Related Story
ROBERT - A customer firing up a lighter caused a huge gas station fire at the Louisiana Sportsman's Paradise Store in Robert.
According to the Louisiana Sportsman's Paradise Store's Facebook Page the fire broke out late Thursday night. The owner of the gas station says a customer at one of the pumps tried using a lighter while pumping gas, which led to the blaze.
The 8th Ward Fire Department was quick to respond to the inferno and had it under control before long.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
At this time, only two pumps are working, but the store is open for business.
News
ROBERT - A customer firing up a lighter caused a huge gas station fire at the Louisiana Sportsman's Paradise Store... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Different spellings on Garden District street signs
-
Group repairing Memorial Stadium ahead of event commemorating Baton Rouge Bus Boycott
-
BREC to renovate boxing facility, North 14th Street Park
-
Job fair to be held this weekend for laid-off Georgia Pacific workers
-
Doorbell camera shows packages 'tossed' on porch by delivery driver