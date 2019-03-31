Crash breaks theft case wide open

BATON ROUGE - Three people were arrested in a bizarre limestone theft scheme that included significant - and expensive damage - to utility lines recently.

Police arrested Kevin Coleman, Donald Moore and Keith D. Harrison Thursday. Coleman and Moore, both 52, were arrested earlier in the day while Harrison turned himself in to authorities late Thursday night. All are Department of Public Works employees in Baton Rouge.

The trio is accused in a $1,200 limestone theft operation from the city-parish. Officers charged Coleman and Moore with being principle to felony theft and Harrison for felony theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal property damage.

Investigators said Harrison dumped a load of limestone at a local business using a DPW dump truck. After dumping the limestone police said Harrison pulled off without letting the bed down, damaging power lines and utility poles in the area. Police said Harrison didn't have authorization to use the truck or dump the limestone at the business.

Police said their investigation found Harrison, Moore and Coleman were paid $800 to take several loads of limestone to the business.