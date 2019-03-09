Court records, sources ID murder suspect as sex crime victim

ZACHARY - Multiples sources confirmed to the News 2 Investigative Unit that one of the suspects in the killing of a Zachary man this past weekend was sexually abused by the murdered man when she was a child.

Authorities said 21-year-old Jace Crehan and 17-year-old Brittany Monk strangled and stabbed Robert Noce to death Saturday, then stuffed his body into a drum at his home.

In 2013 a grand jury indicted Noce for aggravated rape of a child. The indictment listed his victim's initials and date of birth, which match Monk's initials and the date of birth listed on her arrest affidavit from Noce's murder.

Other sources also confirmed to News 2 that Monk was Noce's victim in the rape. He later pleaded no contest to carnal knowledge of a juvenile and was given a sentence of five years of supervised release.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Monk and Crehan Wednesday on second-degree murder charges. Investigators said Crehan confessed to stabbing and strangling Noce, but did not say what Monk's role in the crime was. Detectives did say her DNA was found on the barrel which Noce's body had been stuffed into.

Monk and Crehan were given $400,000 bond.