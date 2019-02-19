Contractors help with delayed storm debris pick up

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Public Works has activated its storm debris removal contractor after delays to pick up storm debris.

It's been two weeks since a severe storm blasted through the area, but storm debris still seems be sitting on the sides of the road in most neighborhoods.

"It all happened the day of and its still here," said Lauren Martinez, who has had a pile of tree debris in her front yard since the storm.

Some piles around Fountainbleau Drive reach as high as the mailbox. Many residents tell News 2 that although regular trash is being pick up twice a week, no one has addressed the storm debris.

"All the trees are going to end up killing the grass underneath, not to mention all the snakes and stuff like that around there," said Kevin Dunehew, a resident who lives near Millerville Road. "I just feel like it's been a long time and someone should start taking a little time to start helping clean up the neighborhoods."

The Department of Public Works says the storm was too much for trash collectors to handle, and it was going to take them almost a month to pick up the debris.



Because of that, DPW has now activated an additional storm debris removal contractor, Disaster Debris, to start assisting with the pick up of branches and trees from the storm.

However, many residents said they're still worried now that another round of storms are headed our way.

"A storm going to come its going to push old debris back into the road back into the driveway, and its going to bring new debris into the driveways into the road, so it just keeps getting worst," said Martinez.

Regardless, the contractors will start picking up debris on Tuesday.

DPW says the contractor will follow behind the garbage trucks. The pick up will begin in the hardest hit areas. With the extra help, DPW expects the debris to be gone in the next three weeks.