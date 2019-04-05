Community focused on calm, moving forward after Sterling decision

BATON ROUGE – The city of Baton Rouge is calm following the Department of Justice's decision not to charge two Baton Rouge Police Department officers in the shooting death of Alton Sterling.

Residents may be split about the decision, however they are united in keeping the peace. Patrons at the Donald Dixon's Barber Shop have been discussing the decision.

"I got to respect their decision," Donald Dixon, owner of the barber shop, said.

Dixon said that while he does not agree with the decision, he is hoping the city will remain peaceful.

"I don't want to see nobody get hurt out there or have to go to jail,' Dixon said.

On the other side of town at the Barber of Seville, customers have also been discussing the case.

"We can get though this thing like we have gotten through so many tragedies," resident Lee Nettles said.

Nettles who is 75 years old has been a resident of Baton Rouge for years. He said that he hopes the community stays united in this time of tension in the city.

"I think we need to remain a united front on both sides, no matter what. Law enforcement or public or what ever, in order to keep the peace," Nettles said.