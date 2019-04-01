College, university system presidents take Ice Bucket Challenge

BATON ROUGE - University and college system presidents went under the ice bucket Tuesday to raise money for ALS research.

The presidents of the LSU System, Southern University System, University of Louisiana System, and Louisiana Technical and Community College System were all dunked as part of the ALS Association's Ice Bucket Challenge. The system presidents filmed the challenge after a morning meeting to discuss the WISE Fund.

People challenged must either donate $100 to ALS research or film themselves being dunked under a bucket of ice water. They then challenge someone else to do the same. The system presidents challenged their chancellors to do the same, as well as the president of SU's National Alumni Federation.

The fundraising drive became extremely popular on social media this summer, fueled by celebrities and other popular figures taking the challenge and posting their videos to social media. The ALS Association said the Ice Bucket Challenge has also raised more than $22.9 million for ALS research. It's a big jump from the $1.9 million the association raised in the same time period last year.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. Eventually people with ALS lose control of their muscles, which often leads to total paralysis and death within two to five years of diagnosis according to the ALS Association. There is no cure and only one drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that modestly extends survival. Veterans are twice as likely be diagnosed with the disease.

IMAGES: Eddie Perez / LSU University Relations