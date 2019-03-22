60°
Latest Weather Blog
Chrisitian Life Academy- 2nd Grade, Mrs. Wooten
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 2nd Graders in Mrs. Wooten's class at Christian Life Academy.
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!
News
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 2nd Graders in Mrs. Wooten's class at Christian Life Academy. ... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR court employee accused of falsifying hundreds of drug tests arrested
-
Officials: Woman found tied up, shot to death inside Zachary home
-
State investigating daycare after misbehaving toddler allegedly locked in bathroom
-
'This is an evil world': husband reacts to wife's murder
-
Become an officer: BRPD to hold Open House event