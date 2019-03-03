56°
Chef of the month: La. Bayou Bistro

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Bayou Bistro offers a catering service that leaves customers wanting more. Bayou Bistro offers a full menu of meat pies, chicken stuffed with boudin, and even crab cakes. Chef Chuck Lejeune, says the key ingredient in any food is love.

The catering service is offered for weddings, crawfish boils and tailgating events. The bistro can cater between 20 and 1000 people for an event.

Contact them online or at 225-749-6354 ext 2.

