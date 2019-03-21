Chef of the Month: Breakfast at Tommys Fish House

PRAIRIEVILLE - Tommy's Fish House in Prairieville has shown you delicious recipes all February long, including seared tuna, shrimp and grits and pepper jack crab dip as our Chef of the Month. This morning on 2une In, Kenny Carr and Chalin Delaune helped kick-start your day with the perfect breakfast: Tommy's French Toast

Ingredients:

4 slices French bread (cut 1 in. thick)

2 eggs (any size)

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

2 tbsp. cinnamon

Directions:

1) Let French bread dry overnight

2) Combine milk, eggs, vanilla, sugar and cinnamon.

3) Whisk until smooth.

4) Heat large, non-stick pan on medium high.

5) Dip sliced bread in batter until completely saturated (about 10 seconds)

6) Cook on both sides until brown (about 4-5 minutes/side)

Click on the related links for more recipes from Tommy's Fish House. 2une In next Wednesday for a first look at our March Chef of the Month, Ruffino's in Baton Rouge.