Charges dismissed against suspect accused of shooting area boxer

BATON ROUGE - Charges were dismissed against the man who was accused of shooting popular boxer Emanuel Augustus in 2014.

Augustus was shot walking home from an evening workout at the 14th Street gym where he got his start. The shooting left Augustus in a coma and he was transferred to a hospital in New Orleans.

Police said at the time of Christopher Stills' arrest, Augustus was not the intended target. Stills was apprehended a few days after the shooting by U.S. Marshals on Greenwell Street. He was booked into jail on attempted 2nd degree murder, felon in possession of a handgun and illegal use of a weapon charges.

Augustus was found shot in the head on October 13, 2014, near his boxing gloves and a gym bag on Louisiana Avenue near South 17th Street.

"He said, 'I just called to tell you 'I love you' and goodnight.' I said, 'I love you too,'" his fiancée, Dorothy Anthony, said in a previous interview with WBRZ News 2 about the phone conversation she had with Augustus just before he was shot.

The District Attorney's office said it became difficult to proceed with the trial against Stills because the only other witness to the shooting had died and Augustus never returned phone calls to investigators working the case.

During an interview with WBRZ Monday, Augustus sarcastically remarked investigators never came looking for him.

"How is it that the police can't find the victim, but you guys can," he said to the WBRZ crew who was interviewing him and his fiancée for a story featured on WBRZ News 2 at 6:00. "I don't get it. Did I get shot by this guy or didn't I?"

Augustus did not say anything about him ignoring investigators' calls.

Since the case was dismissed, double jeopardy is not in play and prosecutors can re-file charges against Stills at a later date.



