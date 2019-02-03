Charges dismissed against accountant arrested for online impersonation

GONZALES - An accountant in Baton Rouge was cleared of any wrongdoing after he was arrested last year for online impersonation.



The District Attorney's Office in Ascension Parish dismissed all charges against Marlon Lemoine on Tuesday. Prosecutors said after a thorough investigation with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Lemoine was excluded as a suspect.



Investigators combed through Lemoine's computers and electronic devices and determined his IP address was NOT used to create a fake profile to impersonate Drew Landry.



The investigation began when Landry claimed someone was using his pictures on a dating site called 'Plenty of Fish.' After Landry spoke with authorities, Marlon Lemoine's name somehow got tied to Landry's. Lemoine was arrested for online impersonation, but the investigation revealed that Lemoine's computer was not used to create the fake profile where Landry's pictures were being used.



Lawyer Franz Borghardt is representing Lemoine. He said his client is also a victim in this bizarre situation and has maintained his innocence since day one.



"What's very important about this dismissal is it's not based on reasonable doubt," Borghardt said. "It's based on factual innocence. For three or four months, we've presented evidence and had an investigation going."



Borghardt said in addition to Lemoine's IP address not matching the one of the fake profile, Lemoine passed two polygraph tests.



"The investigation is still ongoing," Borghardt said. "We're certainly not going to drop this. We certainly want to know who created this fake profile and whoever did create the fake profile... We'll seek justice."



Borghardt said justice will come in the form of seeking criminal prosecution against the individual or individuals responsible as his client has now become the victim. Borghardt believes the public can learn a lesson or two about the dangers of the internet from this case.



"For the public, you need to be careful who you are talking to and what info you are giving out," Borghardt said. "If you get information that you're being catfished don't take the law in your own hands. Go to law enforcement."



The criminal investigation into who impersonated Drew Landry continues.