Car owners frustrated after a CATS bus totaled their car

BATON ROUGE - A couple from Baton Rouge is frustrated tonight after their car was involved in a crash with a CATS bus.



The CATS bus totaled the Charlats' Toyota, just before it hit a home in Baton Rouge two weeks ago. Now the Charlats say CATS is taking the settlement process, a little too slow.



"CATS does not want to take care of business," said Susan Charlat.



The Transit System is following policies stating, it doesn't allow damages in excess of $10,000 to be handed out with out board approval. CATS can also pay the money, in installments, instead of a lump sum.



"Their board doesn't even have us on their dockets to look at our case until the middle of May," said Charlat. "You know if I was a single mom and I didn't have access to doing it on my on, I mean, it's a problem. It's just unfair and unjust the way they're handling it."



After a few days in a rental, the family ended up returning the rental car, fearing they would not be reimbursed for the cost. Since then a CATS spokesperson told WBRZ News 2 the transit system paid for the rental, and will continue to work with the family until their SUV is repaired and the costs are paid.



CATS has not commented on the crash yet, because the case is still under investigation.