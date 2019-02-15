71°
Latest Weather Blog
Capital Region job prospects improve
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - An annual jobs report released by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber of Commerce shows the Capital Region had 1% job growth in 2018, or about 5,000 new jobs.
"In a nutshell we're looking good," said BRAC President and CEO Adam Knapp. He said the local economy has improved since the 2015 oil recession and the 2016 flood.
According to the report, the industrial sector showed the greatest strength. Knapp said that sector is an important driver for the economy.
News
BATON ROUGE - An annual jobs report released by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber of Commerce shows the Capital Region... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two former DKE members to turn themselves in
-
Valentine's Day benefit concert honoring Wayde Sims aims to promote love
-
Complaints fell on deaf ears at state agency ahead of foster parent's...
-
Robin Thicke spotted in Baton Rouge ahead of Valentine's Day concert
-
Nine members of shuttered LSU fraternity charged; disturbing hazing details released