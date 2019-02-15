Capital Region job prospects improve

BATON ROUGE - An annual jobs report released by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber of Commerce shows the Capital Region had 1% job growth in 2018, or about 5,000 new jobs.

"In a nutshell we're looking good," said BRAC President and CEO Adam Knapp. He said the local economy has improved since the 2015 oil recession and the 2016 flood.

According to the report, the industrial sector showed the greatest strength. Knapp said that sector is an important driver for the economy.