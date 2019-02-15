Burgin Avenue: a virtual dust bowl

BATON ROUGE - Once paved, a piece of Burgin Avenue is now a gravel pit after sewer crews left the road in disrepair for months.

The road was torn up to do sewer work, but at least two blocks of the road remain untouched, a headache for people who live nearby.

"I was born and raised on this street and when I was real young we had a gravel road, and now we've regressed to a gravel road, and every day my truck gets covered with dust," said Frank Land, who's home is right next to the gravel road.

Land says the work started last fall and was only supposed to take a few weeks, but now they're nearly 11 months into the work.

He and his wife, Judy, have hounded the construction crew to come out and wet the sandy road down, but they rarely get help.

"The city or the company is supposed to water this area every day to keep the dust down. It doesn't happen," said Judy Land.

DPW said the work is part of a larger project, improvements to the sewer system across the parish, but could not give a specific date for the completion of their piece of road.

"It is really aggravating to live like this and not get anything done. We are on our 11th month of this. They've been in front of my house for about nine months now. They can't give me a time when they're getting out of here," said Land.

Calls to the DPW Director Bryan Harmon were not returned today.