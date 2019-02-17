Bulldogs fan rubs in SEC title win with neighborhood wake-up call

After the University of Georgia claimed the SEC title over Auburn in this weekend's championship game, Bulldog fans were naturally excited. But one fan took things to a whole other level.

A video making the rounds on Twitter shows one of those fans rubbing in the loss for an Auburn fan and next-door neighbor.

His chosen method of bragging? An 8 a.m. wake-up call on a Sunday morning, involving a microphone and some loud speakers.

My Georgia neighbor 8 a.m. this morning waking up our Auburn neighbors. #SECchampionship ?? pic.twitter.com/MXvhOL4Mly — Mary Ramsaier (@MaryRamsaier) December 3, 2017

The video recorded by Mary Ramsaier showed her neighborhood being awoken as her neighbor blasted taunts just outside the Auburn fans' home.

"I'd particularly like to say 'Go dogs' to my neighbors, the Faulkners," the pajama-clad man said, his words echoing throughout the subdivision. "It's 8 o'clock on a Sunday morning, I just wanted to see if y'all could give us a shout-out!"

The video doesn't show the aftermath of the wake-up call, but we're assuming the Faulkners didn't take it too well.