61°
Latest Weather Blog
Brusly Elementary School- 1st Grade, Ms. Duhe
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 1st grade at Brusly Elementary School.
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!
News
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 1st grade at Brusly Elementary School. Be sure to watch... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Locals line highway to bid farewell to Officer Shane Totty
-
Fallen officer Shane Totty laid to rest Thursday
-
Police chief moved to tears as chant breaks out at funeral for...
-
Rapper Boosie visits Southern University for Spotfiy podcast
-
One person critical after reported shooting at apartment complex on Coursey Boulevard