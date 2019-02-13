BRPD wants $1 million for new cars

BATON ROUGE- Police say many of their cars are old and safety is a concern. So Baton Rouge police want $1 million for 35 new cruisers.

In all they have 300 marked cars, some of them are 9 years old. "We are required to replace the vehicles every five years," said Lt. Johnny Dunnam, "we want to make sure we maintain our accreditation."

They hope to have the new cars by September when the new police academy graduates.

In all the department is asking for $2 million dollars from tax payers. Police want 300 new laptops for all the cruisers, and they want to upgrade computer software throughout the department.

The request is part of $9.2 million in additional spending for the current fiscal year proposed by Mayor Kip Holding. Other projects throughout the the city-parish include:

$700,000 for server upgrades and new computers for informational services.

$2.8 million for construction on North Sherwood Forest Dr.

$100 for the summer youth program

The mayor will propose the additional spending at the July 22 metro-council meeting.