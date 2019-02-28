BRPD: Suspect arrested in connection to two Tuesday shootings

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a man for his alleged role in two shootings that happened Tuesday.

David Reed, 40, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, illegal use of a weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The first shooting was reported around 8:30 a.m. at a Circle K in the 3300 block of Florida Boulevard. The arrest report states that Reed shot a customer at a gas pump. The person sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and was transported area hospital with minor injuries.

The second shooting was reported yesterday afternoon in the 2700 block of Convention Street. At the scene, police found a man in the yard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the neck and back. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the arrest report, the victim was walking down the street when Reed drove up and shot him. After the shooting, Reed fled the scene.

Later Tuesday, authorities pulled over a vehicle matching the description of the one seen at both shootings. One of the occupants was Reed.

Other occupants of the vehicle told authorities that Reed had been on a "crack induced binge" and that he had been acting "crazy" all day when he shot the victims.

While searching the vehicle, police found two crack cocaine pipes.

When speaking with authorities about the shootings, Reed allegedly said he didn't know what police were talking about. Once authorities said they had video footage from one of the shootings, Reed asked for a lawyer.