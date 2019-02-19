62°
BREC stocks ponds with rainbow trout

BATON ROUGE – BREC is hosting 16 fishing rodeos this weekend and have just restocked ponds in time for the events.

A total of 1,350 pounds of rainbow trout, a fish not normally found in state waters, were sent overnight to Baton Rouge from Missouri.

"This is something really unique to the area," Amanda Takacs, a naturalist in BREC's conservation department, said.

The fish, according to Takacs, need time to get acclimated to the ponds and will not bite until 2 days after being stocked. However, for those who want to cast a line will have to bring bait for an unusual diet.

"Things as strange as colored marshmallows," Takacs said.

There is a limit of four fish per person, per day. The locations of the rodeos are as follows:

Forest Community Park
13900 S. Harrell's Ferry Road, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70816
 
Burbank Soccer Complex
12400 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70810
 
Central Sports Park
10501 Lovett Road, Central, Louisiana 70818
 
Greenwood Community Park
13350 Highway 19, Baker, LA 70714

Lines can be cast on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8:30 a.m. at Forest Community Park and at 1 p.m. at Burbank Soccer Complex. The last two rodeos will be held on Sunday at 10 a.m. at Central Sports Complex and at 2:30 p.m. at Greenwood Park. The events are free and open to all ages. 

News
Thursday, December 15 2016

