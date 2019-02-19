BREC stocks ponds with rainbow trout

BATON ROUGE – BREC is hosting 16 fishing rodeos this weekend and have just restocked ponds in time for the events.

A total of 1,350 pounds of rainbow trout, a fish not normally found in state waters, were sent overnight to Baton Rouge from Missouri.

"This is something really unique to the area," Amanda Takacs, a naturalist in BREC's conservation department, said.

The fish, according to Takacs, need time to get acclimated to the ponds and will not bite until 2 days after being stocked. However, for those who want to cast a line will have to bring bait for an unusual diet.

"Things as strange as colored marshmallows," Takacs said.

There is a limit of four fish per person, per day. The locations of the rodeos are as follows:



Forest Community Park

13900 S. Harrell's Ferry Road, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70816



Burbank Soccer Complex

12400 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70810



Central Sports Park

10501 Lovett Road, Central, Louisiana 70818



Greenwood Community Park

13350 Highway 19, Baker, LA 70714



Lines can be cast on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8:30 a.m. at Forest Community Park and at 1 p.m. at Burbank Soccer Complex. The last two rodeos will be held on Sunday at 10 a.m. at Central Sports Complex and at 2:30 p.m. at Greenwood Park. The events are free and open to all ages.



