Breakfast with 2une In: Opera Louisiane

BATON ROUGE - Opera Louisiane has focused on children's education and bringing the arts to the community since it opened in Baton Rouge in 2007.

News 2's Kylie Dixon had Breakfast with 2une In with the group this morning at the Crowne Plaza Hotel to preview their upcoming performances.

She spoke with Music Director Michael Borowitz and General Director Leanne Clement about next week's Butterfly Opera Ball. It's on Monday, February 2nd from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. Call (225) 337-2029 or visit the Opera Louisiane website for more information.

Kylie also met with Kathy Baker from Crowne Plaza and Amanda Vincent of the Roy O. Martin Foundation about the economic impact events like these have on Baton Rouge.

Finally, she got a concert from Michael Borowitz and Rachel Cobb. They sang a song from the upcoming performance of Madame Butterfly. It's on Sunday, March 8th at 3 p.m. at the Baton Rouge River Center. Visit the Opera Louisiana website for tickets.

