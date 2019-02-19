Breakfast with 2une In: Capital Chef Showcase (5 a.m.)

BATON ROUGE- The Capital Chef's Showcase has delicious food for a great cause. The showcase is Cancer Services' signature fundraising event and will feature some of the finest restaurants in Baton Rouge.



The Capital Chef's Showcase has been going on for more than 30 years in the Baton Rouge area. Event guests will great enjoy food, live music, an open bar and silent raffle.



The event is Thursday, September 10th at the Baton Rouge River Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at the Cancer Services website.