BR Irish Club present 'The Weir': interview

BATON ROUGE - Members of the Baton Rouge Irish Club presented a scene from their performance of "The Weir" on News 2 at 4 Friday.

The play by Conor McPherson centers around a group of people in a Dublin pub telling ghost stories connected to the Irish countryside.

Performances are scheduled for Aug. 15-16, and Aug. 22-24 at the Cafe Americain Restaurant on Jefferson Highway.

Proceeds from the play will benefit the Baton Rouge Irish Club. More information can be found on their website.