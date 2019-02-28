67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BR Irish Club present 'The Weir': interview

BATON ROUGE - Members of the Baton Rouge Irish Club presented a scene from their performance of "The Weir" on News 2 at 4 Friday.

The play by Conor McPherson centers around a group of people in a Dublin pub telling ghost stories connected to the Irish countryside.

Performances are scheduled for Aug. 15-16, and Aug. 22-24 at the Cafe Americain Restaurant on Jefferson Highway.

Proceeds from the play will benefit the Baton Rouge Irish Club. More information can be found on their website.

4 years ago Friday, August 08 2014 Aug 8, 2014 Friday, August 08, 2014 4:00:00 PM CDT August 08, 2014

