Board members want patience with downtown library

BATON ROUGE- Members of the East Baton Rouge Library board felt like they were taking all the heat at Thursday's meeting.

It was all over the construction fiasco at the downtown library and it was the first time the board had met since then. Contractors and engineers were not on hand to answer for their part.

"I had hoped they would have shown up even if only to tell us they don't have any information yet," said board member Donald Luther.

Currently, large hydraulic jacks are securing the building's overhang after a structural failure last month. Inspections are underway to determine the cost of repairs.

Library officials said they can't comment much until they see the inspector's report.

"I would just be patient and let the engineers do their job so we know what's wrong," said board president Jason Jacob.

There is no timeline on the final report.