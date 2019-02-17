BIloxi flooding update

BILOXI – The Gulf Coast is waking up Sunday to a small mess after Nate made landfall Saturday.

Only the mast of this sailboat is not submerged at Point Cadet marina in Biloxi after #Nate #mswx #goldnenugget @wbrz pic.twitter.com/0uObEhBSdl — Mark Armstrong (@TvMarkArmstrong) October 8, 2017

By sunrise, flooding had gone down in most areas of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. On a stretch of beach, though, boats were washed ashore or partially under water. A storm surge of about five feet pushed boats onto land and overtopped others.

#StormSurge coming inside entrance of Golden Nugget casino in Biloxi #HurricaneNate pic.twitter.com/Sv0wwIbjWu — Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) October 8, 2017

Some ground-level areas of at least one casino were flooded. Saturday night, water flooded the main highway along the beach in Biloxi. By Sunday morning, the water had receded.

In Manchac, Louisiana, the flood wall around popular Middendorf's restaurant was closed. It was closed as a precaution, but it was not needed. Water along Lake Maurepas did not rise all that much.

Flood barriers were in place at Middendorf's just in case. They're opening today, things going back to normal in Tangipahoa Parish @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/kUw84bTKZT — Malary Pullen (@MalaryPullenTV) October 8, 2017

Nate left the region. Sunday, Louisiana will be warm and humid. Click HERE for the latest forecast.

