81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BIloxi flooding update

Related Story

BILOXI – The Gulf Coast is waking up Sunday to a small mess after Nate made landfall Saturday.

By sunrise, flooding had gone down in most areas of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. On a stretch of beach, though, boats were washed ashore or partially under water. A storm surge of about five feet pushed boats onto land and overtopped others.

Some ground-level areas of at least one casino were flooded. Saturday night, water flooded the main highway along the beach in Biloxi. By Sunday morning, the water had receded.

In Manchac, Louisiana, the flood wall around popular Middendorf's restaurant was closed. It was closed as a precaution, but it was not needed. Water along Lake Maurepas did not rise all that much.

Nate left the region. Sunday, Louisiana will be warm and humid. Click HERE for the latest forecast.

**********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Related Images

News
Nate: Gulf coast avoids major damage
Nate: Gulf coast avoids major damage
BILOXI – The Gulf Coast is waking up Sunday to a small mess after Nate made landfall Saturday. ... More >>
1 year ago Sunday, October 08 2017 Oct 8, 2017 Sunday, October 08, 2017 8:14:00 AM CDT October 08, 2017

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days