Latest Weather Blog
BIloxi flooding update
Related Story
BILOXI – The Gulf Coast is waking up Sunday to a small mess after Nate made landfall Saturday.
Only the mast of this sailboat is not submerged at Point Cadet marina in Biloxi after #Nate #mswx #goldnenugget @wbrz pic.twitter.com/0uObEhBSdl— Mark Armstrong (@TvMarkArmstrong) October 8, 2017
By sunrise, flooding had gone down in most areas of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. On a stretch of beach, though, boats were washed ashore or partially under water. A storm surge of about five feet pushed boats onto land and overtopped others.
#StormSurge coming inside entrance of Golden Nugget casino in Biloxi #HurricaneNate pic.twitter.com/Sv0wwIbjWu— Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) October 8, 2017
Some ground-level areas of at least one casino were flooded. Saturday night, water flooded the main highway along the beach in Biloxi. By Sunday morning, the water had receded.
In Manchac, Louisiana, the flood wall around popular Middendorf's restaurant was closed. It was closed as a precaution, but it was not needed. Water along Lake Maurepas did not rise all that much.
Flood barriers were in place at Middendorf's just in case. They're opening today, things going back to normal in Tangipahoa Parish @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/kUw84bTKZT— Malary Pullen (@MalaryPullenTV) October 8, 2017
Nate left the region. Sunday, Louisiana will be warm and humid. Click HERE for the latest forecast.
**********************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
Related Images
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Internal memo shows Southern has zero tolerance for sexual harassment, University remains...
-
Scotlandville asking for community's help to create historic district
-
Bikers across Louisiana ride in honor of Shane Totty
-
VIDEO: Man arrested after kicking shoplifter in head outside Mall of Louisiana
-
Veteran surprised with Chevy Cruze at LSU baseball season opener