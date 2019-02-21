Big Buddy Day of the Mentor

BATON ROUGE - The Big Buddy Program is a non-profit that provides positive role models and quality learning experiences to over one thousand youth on a weekly basis.

If you've ever wanted to get involved, you can next week at the 16th annual Day of the Mentor. It's on Friday, October 24th from 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the Louisiana Resource Center for Educators in Baton Rouge.

This morning on 2une In, we spoke with Chandra Stacie from Big Buddy's partner ExxonMobil and Big Buddy Mentor Paula Walker. For more information on Day of the Mentor, watch the video or visit the Big Buddy website.