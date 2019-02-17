Bicyclists remember friend who was killed in crash

81°
BATON ROUGE - Tuesday night, bicyclers took to the streets for a ride to honor a fellow cyclist who died in a collision Monday.

Clifford Gouner, 64, was killed when he rode his bike into the street. He was hit by an SUV near Goodwood and Lobdell Avenue in the westbound lanes of traffic.

Cyclists said the accident is proof everyone needs to be more aware of their surroundings.

"You never know when something could happen," biker and friend Michael Watson said. "I don't lay fault either with Cliff or the driver of the automobile."

Police said the driver was not at fault and was not charged.

"I know it's sad on both ends, because now there's a young lady who has to deal with this and it's unfortunate," Watson said.

Earlier, bikers added what's called a Ghost Bike, at the location of the crash. The bikes, painted all white, have been placed at the scenes of deadly bike-vehicle crashes.

