Bayou Corne residents get settlement for sinkhole damages

BAYOU CORNE - People living near a 32-acre sinkhole in Assumption Parish are faced with new decisions regarding their future after a federal judge granted them a $48 million settlement.

More than 250 people affected by the sinkhole, will be paid for their pain and loses. They will get money for the replacement cost of their property which was sold to Texas Brine, the company believed to be responsible for the sinkhole, along with a designated amount for monetary damages.

Residents say it's too early to know if the amount granted is fair, and they're waiting until a final dollar amount is given, based on their property and damages.

The settlement includes about 100 properties, which means Texas Brine will soon own most of the land in the area. This will leave just a handful of residents in Bayou Corne and those choosing to stay have concerns about the future of their small piece of paradise.

"A lot of people felt that Bayou Corne had a very bleak future," said Dennis Landry, Bayou Corne resident.

People say they're also worried about recent activity at another cavern and the state recently ordered Texas Brine to closely monitor and test the site.

"There's always risks involved that's why when certain signs occur that's when the site should be evaluated and special testing has been ordered," said John Boudreaux, Director of Emergency Preparedness.

Along with the money Texas Brine owes Bayou Corne residents, the parish says it's also owed more than $250,000 for work done since the sinkhole first opened in 2012.