Baton Rouge gets tough on 'litter sign' offenders

BATON ROUGE - City officials are coming down on individuals, businesses and organizations who place signs where they don't belong in Baton Rouge.

According to the Department of Public Works, any signs that are in the public right of way or on utility poles are illegal and those who ignore the law could face some high costs.

"If you place an illegal sign in the public right of way, we do have the authority to fine you $100 per violation. We actively collect those signs and try to pursue those people as best as possible," said Justin Dupuy with DPW.

Some business owners told News 2 that they didn't realize they were breaking the law by putting the signs up.

"We had no idea that it was unlawful for us to put the signs up. Everybody in town's got signs up all over the place," said Dewayne Ebey, who has been a local business owner for more than 30 years.

Ebey says now that he knows his choice of advertising is illegal, he's going to obey the law.

"I'm going to follow the law. I'm going to do what I need to do. I'm going to go take them down. Do I agree with that? No, I don't. I don't see anything wrong with having a sign there. {But} If it's against the law, it's against the law...and I'll abide by the law," he said.