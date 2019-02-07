61°
Baton Rouge comes out in force for 33rd Wearin' of the Green Parade
BATON ROUGE - Rain held off and the many thousands who lined the parade route Saturday enjoyed the annual Wearin' of the Green parade.
"We've had a lot of good times with friends and family and it's really become a tradition for a lot of people we know and love and we love to have them out here," said Kelly Lewis, who lives along the route.
People from all corners of the country were either lining the streets or riding on a float.
"It's pretty cool.. It's the craziest thing," a woman named Courtney said who attends the parade every year from Florida.
