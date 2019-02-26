Baton Rouge bars face additional ABC Board sanctions

BATON ROUGE - Tonight, the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will meet to discuss the sanctions being brought against several local bars.

More than 40 businesses are on the agenda to have tax hearings at this afternoon's ABC meeting. The hearings come after complaints from the city-parish revenue department for violations to the beer, wine, and liquor ordinance regarding delinquent sales taxes.

Two bars owned by former East Baton Rouge Metro Councilmen John Delgado are on that agenda. It's not the first time those bars or Delgado have gone before the ABC.

According to the Baton Rouge Business Report, Delgado was in the same situation last year. In 2017, he owed around $30,000 in unpaid taxes related to Huey's, 1913, and the Draft House, which is a bar he has since sold. Delgado did pay the taxes on the first two bars.

After several phone calls Wednesday to the revenue department and ABC, no one would disclose how much Delgado owed this time around.

The over 40 businesses on Thursday's agenda were fined $250 for violations, in addition to penalties that could be enforced.