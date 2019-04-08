Bar owners prepare for huge LSU football weekend

BATON ROUGE - Tigerland bars are spending the days before the LSU-Alabama game stocking up, expecting a gigantic turnout.



Fred's, argualby one of the most popular stops on a Baton Rouge gameday for students, used the most of their time Thursday to unload cases of alcohol and set up a huge tent space for people looking for a spot to hang out after the game.



The tent they're using for Saturday's game is twice the size of two weekends ago. A ninty foot bar is set up, and three times the normal amount of liquor has been brought in.



"Whenever we get customers in vacation mode, they tend to spend a lot more money than our average customer," Fred's manager Jason Nay said.



Nay claims to be a professional when it comes to preparing for big games. This weekend, his staff is all hands on deck.



"No one got this weekend off," Nay said.



But it's not all fun and games when hosting a crowd the size Fred's is expecting.



"Making sure everyone is behaving," Nay said. "But it's fun, you get an adrenaline rush."



Nay says the Baton Rouge Police Department has set up extra patrols in the Tigerland area on the home game weekends. On top of traffic control and working the game, officers are making increased patrols in the popular bar area a priority.



"The extra patrols have helped tremendously," Nay said. A tremendous relief that will continue as one of the biggest rivalries in college sports runs up the bar tabs this weekend.



Bar owners say they're taking advantage of this weekend, as well as the Florida game in two weeks. Managers are looking at next year's schedule to plan as well.