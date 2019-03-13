B.R. 'Grinch' steals holiday packages from front door

BATON ROUGE - The Grinch is stealing holiday packages from the front door of homes in Baton Rouge.

One homeowner caught a crook red-handed stealing Christmas gifts in the Oak Hills Park subdivision off Siegen Lane. In the video you can see the man snooping around, eventually loading the packages into a red SUV and then making off with someone else's gifts.

"Santa delivers his gifts in a red sleigh. Scrooge steals them in a red SUV," said Baton Rouge resident Randy Hayden. "We've got a scrooge in Baton Rouge. He's running around, and he's stealing Christmas gifts from innocent people and it's sad to know that somebody's that down on their luck and that hard up that they have to steal Christmas gifts to get by."

The two packages contained Chinese dinnerware -- a thoughtful gift from family friends from China. Now they're in the hands of anyone but the intended person.

"They put an awful lot of time in effort into trying to help us have a good Christmas, and I feel bad for them. I feel bad for this guy as well. You gotta be pretty low and down to be stealing Christmas gifts," said Hayden.

Now Hayden wants to spread awareness this holiday season to get packages delivered to either the back door or work. As for the thief, the homeowner hopes he gets coal for Christmas.

"Honestly someone who has the heart to steal Christmas gifts probably doesn't have the heart to do anything good with Christmas gifts, so I don't have a great deal of hope that anything good is happening with these."

Hayden has filed a report with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. One company plans to resend the gift, and Hayden is still working with another company to do the same.