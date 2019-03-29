75°
Authorities identify pedestrain killed in Sunday night crash

ASCENSION PARISH - Louisiana State Police have identified the person killed in a fatal Sunday night crash.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. troopers began investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Airline Hwy at LA-73 in Prairieville. The investigation revealed that the crash happened as the driver in a Ford sedan was heading south on Airline Highway.

As the vehicle moved into the left-hand lane, state police say it struck 28-year-old Roland J. Carcisse, who was standing in the lane.

Carcisse was transported to an area hospital and later died from his injures. Impairment is not suspected on the driver's part, but the crash remains under investigation.

