Ascension roads to get critical fix

PRAIREVILLE- A list of dozens of roads in Ascension Parish in need of critical repair was approved by the parish council. At least 39 roads are considered in critical need of repair and will get a fix within the next few months.

The parish will seek bids for the work and start immediately once a bid is accepted.

One neighborhood is in for an entire rehab, Wallace Acres, near La 44. Every street in that subdivision is due for repair.

"The roads are terrible in this subdivision, they breakup every time we get a hard rain," said Euna Blakeman, who lives on one of the worst roads. "They come through and fill the holes up with tar, you never know whats gonna happen in this subdivision with the roads."

The parish will start with the roads in critical need of repair and then move down their priority list until the money runs out.

You can see the master list by clicking here.