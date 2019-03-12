62°
GONZALES-The 27th Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off Friday afternoon at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. 

The center is located at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave in Gonzales.

The two-day festival will run from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Friday and 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Activities at the festival will include face painting, arts and crafts, a petting zoo, carnival rides, tethered balloon rides (weather permitting) and more.

General admission is $5 plus a fee. Children ages 8-years-old and under get in free.

Pets, ice chests and tents are not allowed. Folding chairs and wagon are allowed at the festival. Bags, backpacks, strollers and wagons my be subject to security checks.

Tickets can be purchased here.

