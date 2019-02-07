Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival

BATON ROUGE- People from all over Louisiana will be in Gonzales this weekend for the annual Ascension Balloon Festival.



This year's festival will feature more than 30 different hot air balloons from all over the country, including three uniquely shaped balloons.



The event will feature live music, delicious southern Louisiana food, a classic car show and a barbeque competition.



The Ascension Balloon Festival will be at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center on September 25th and 26th. Admission is $5 for people ages 13-plus and free for children 12 and under.



Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, ice chests, pets and bicycles to the festival.



