Ascension baseball team out thousands after tournament canceled

ASCENSION--Two baseball tournament teams were ready to play in the World Baseball Village tournament in Omaha, NE. Days before the tournament, a tornado tore through the town and destroyed the baseball complex, canceling the tournament.

Wayne Grenfell is the director of the "Sun Devils" baseball tournament league in Ascension and understands natural disasters are out of his control, but wants the baseball organizer to refund more than $7,000.

"You know we had five teams scheduled in Louisiana to play there. And you think about the time and the effort, the flights, everything that goes into it. You're talking about 50 something families...that's time consuming but the bottom line is you know you're taking away from the kids," said Grenfell.

John Huddle coaches the Ascension "Giants" which consists of 12-year-olds and they too were ready to compete in the tournament and lost more than $8,000.

Several parents reached out to World Baseball Village and they said the City of Bellevue and the organizer are blaming each other for the loss.

"Basically they spent the money and sent it to the city of Omaha or Bellevue and it's their fault that they're not going to give their money back to pay us," says Huddle.

The City of Bellevue attorney says that World Baseball Village did not have insurance that could possibly reimburse victims if something like this were to happen.

The teams here in Louisiana are considering legal action if they don't get their money back.