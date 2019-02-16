67°
Latest Weather Blog
Arson to blame for Old Hammond Highway house fire
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say arson is to blame for a Sunday night house fire on Old Hammond Highway.
The incident was reported before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 10000 block of Old Hammond Hwy. According to a release, the house was vacant.
At the scene, crews found flames coming from the roof. The fire was until control shortly after 11 p.m.
Authorities say the house received heavy fire and smoke damage.
News
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say arson is to blame for a Sunday night house fire on Old Hammond Highway. ... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
VIDEO: Man arrested after kicking shoplifter in head outside Mall of Louisiana
-
Veteran surprised with Chevy Cruze at LSU baseball season opener
-
Valentine's Day arrangements don't arrive, customers not happy
-
Jones Creek development fined nearly $100K
-
$600K seized, five dealers arrested in Ascension drug bust