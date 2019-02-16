Arson to blame for Old Hammond Highway house fire

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say arson is to blame for a Sunday night house fire on Old Hammond Highway.

The incident was reported before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 10000 block of Old Hammond Hwy. According to a release, the house was vacant.

At the scene, crews found flames coming from the roof. The fire was until control shortly after 11 p.m.

Authorities say the house received heavy fire and smoke damage.