Area sheriff's deputy quits amid allegations he touched male teen's genitals

NEW ROADS- A high-ranking member of the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office quit amid an investigation into allegations he inappropriately touched a male teen's genitals, the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Friday.

The incident, authorities said, was reported to have happened while the lieutenant, identified as Karl Douget, was on the clock.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Bud Torres said Douget resigned when he was confronted with questions last week. Friday, the investigation and the department's findings were turned over to the district attorney's office.

According to investigators, Douget encountered the 19-year-old at a call earlier this year. He went to followup and that's when the inappropriate contact occurred. Torres said the teen immediately filed a complaint with his office after it happened.

"We called (Douget) in for questioning because of the complaint we received," Torres said. "Through that process, he chose to resign."

Torres said Douget was a 13-year veteran of the department and a well-respected employee. Torres said he had no major disciplinary actions in his file.

"When you're out there in that uniform, in a marked unit representing the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, you have to conduct yourself in a professional manner," Torres said.

Torres said Douget could face sexual battery or malfeasance in office charges since this happened on the clock. Attempts to reach Douget were unsuccessful.





