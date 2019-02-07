Area restaurants donate portion of Tuesday's sales to families of fallen officers

BATON ROUGE - Dozens of area restaurants are donating a percentage of their sales to the families of fallen Baton Rouge officers.

It's part of The Baton Rouge Area Foundation's Fallen First Responder Fund, #25onthe25th campaign, where participating restaurants donate a portion of their one day's profit to the families of fallen or injured law enforcement.

“Every day the men and women of state and local law enforcement, go out and serve the community we live in and make sure we are safe," said Garrick St. Romain, a former first responder.

Last year, nearly 130 restaurants participated, raising over $90,000 for BRAF’s First Responder Fund.

The idea began just days after the July 2016 officer ambush, as part of an effort to support the families of the fallen officers.

“This is something approximately a million people do every day, sons, daughters, fathers, wives, husbands, somebody's kid. They put on a uniform and go and do a job. There's always going to be a need,” St. Romain said.

This year marks the second year in a row for the fundraiser. However, this year, fewer restaurants are participating. Doe’s Eat Place Owner, Scott Overby, wants to see the involvement grow again next year.

“I'm glad we're continuing it this year, you never know when our first responders are going to go out and not come back home or get injured,” Overby said.

“Let’s make this thing an annual event and grow it to where we can get 100 or all the restaurants in Baton Rouge involved," Overby added.

Overby’s thoughts were echoed by other area restaurants.

“I think I was surprised this year seeing not as many restaurants participate. So hopefully they will continue to do this every year so the community and industry as a whole, can rally around this cause,” Bistro Byronz co-owner Emily Alton said.

“Lunch so far has been a great crowd. Folks in the community are coming out, and tonight we expect it to be busy as well, at our locations at Willow Grove and Flambee Café too," Alton said. "We also invited a band to come play to help liven the scene as we raise money for this great cause.”

It's an effort much appreciated from those who've worked in field.

“It’s important we continue to keep awareness of the issue and support them,” St. Romain said.

The 27 participating restaurants can be found below:

Agave Blue Tequila and Taco Bar

Bistro Byronz (Mid City)

Bistro Byronz (Willow Grove)

Bogie’s Bar and Grill

Doe’s Eat Place

Draft House Bar

El Rio Grande

Flambee Café

Fred’s in Tigerland

Huey’s Bar

Ivar’s Sports Bar and Grill

Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar

Kalurah Street Grill

La Carreta (Bluebonnet)

La Carreta (Government)

Lava Cantina (Perkins Rowe)

Lava Cantina (Downtown)

Mestizo Restaurant

Phil’s Oyster Bar and Seafood Restaurant

The House in Tigerland

The Station

Tin Roof Tap Room

Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar (Burbank)

Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar (Juban Crossing)

Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar (Towne Center)

Your Mom’s Restaurant and Bar (Baton Rouge)

Your Mom’s Restaurant and Bar (Hammond)

Donations can also be mailed to: BRAF, 100 North St. Suite 900, Baton Rouge, LA 70802.