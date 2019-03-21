AR-15, tactical vest stolen in smash-and-grab of police car

ZACHARY – An AR-15 rifle was stolen along with a tactical vest from a police cruiser parked at a home in the Redwood Lakes subdivision recently.

Zachary Police said they are handling the investigation but the equipment was taken from a police car belonging to the Baker Police Department. The unit was parked in the driveway of the officer's home in a newer subdivision off Plank Road.

The theft was reported Thursday morning, authorities told WBRZ Friday.

The thieves broke the window of the squad car to get inside where they stole the gun and vest.

Baker Police said, though, the AR-15 was not issued by the department.

Police equipment has been a popular target of thieves lately. Earlier this year, sheriff's deputies in East Baton Rouge accused teenagers of similar heists in another area of the parish. In that case, the ringleader admitted and said they were members of a ragtag group of rappers that called themselves the "Tadah Gang."

