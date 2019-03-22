Apartment flooding continues to trap residents

BAKER - A group of people in Baker have been dealing with flooding issues for more than a decade and say they get trapped in their apartment complex whenever there's heavy rain.

The Bent Tree Manor Apartment Complex off Plank Road has poor drainage, and it makes getting in and out of the complex extremely difficult for residents.

WBRZ reported on the flooding two weeks ago and management said they would fix the issue. They had the drainage pipes cleaned out, but the flooding has not stopped.

The rain can vary from a few inches to several feet, making it extremely difficult for smaller cars to get in and out of the apartments.

Cindy Bischoff has been delivering medicine to a hospice patient at the Bent Tree Apartments for more than a year, she could not make it into the apartments Friday, putting her patient at high risk. She says it is unacceptable and unfair for everyone who lives there.

"What are they going to do?" Bischoff said. "Carry their children out? Park their car out here on the road and carry their children out and then carry groceries, what, a half a mile back? It's ridiculous."

News 2 spoke with management today, who said they would call back in regard to the flooding but failed to do so.