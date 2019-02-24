Animals in desperate need of foster homes due to storms

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Evacuees of another kind are needing shelter in Louisiana. Animals rescued from rising water and flooded shelters in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana are getting help, but the demand is high.



“As soon as we saw Harvey approaching, we started moving dogs,” said Lisa Riggins, a volunteer and part of ‘Dog People of Livingston’.



It’s been an around-the-clock effort for the volunteers, non-profits, local and state shelters, rescues and the American Humane. All the organizations partnering together to rescue animals.



Most volunteers, working long hours, using their personal vehicles to drive to disaster struck areas and rescue animals.



‘Dog People of Livingston’ has rescued over 60 dogs, with only four people.



Overall, hundreds of dogs, cats, horses, rabbits, and other animals have been saved by Louisiana volunteers.



“We load up our own vehicles, anyone that can help is helping, rescue is an army of big-hearted volunteers and we go as far as we're willing to go, and the cars will allow us to go,” Riggins said.



The rescue groups have used the power of social media to constantly post and update the animals rescued from Harvey-stricken areas on their Facebook page.



First, animals were evacuated from Louisiana shelters in Parishes like Vermilion. Next, the volunteers took upon rescuing animals in flooded areas of Texas. Local shelters acting as transportation transfer hubs where most dogs are moved North, out of the state.



“We then met up with a big transport van, where they have crates, tethered and actually bolted to the van so it’s safe to move a lot of animals,” Riggins said.



Although, as Hurricane Irma threatens Florida, evacuation and transportation of animals in shelters there has already begun. Local shelters are desperate for fosters to clear up kennel space for incoming animal evacuees.



“They know this is going to be bad, and they are taking a lot of advanced precautions. they're moving as many people and animals out of the way as possible so search and rescue efforts are easier,” Riggins said.



If you would like to foster a Harvey pet, visit https://fosterahurricanepet.org/



To volunteer, contact local area shelters.