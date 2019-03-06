30°
Latest Weather Blog
All in the family
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - While NFL hopefuls were running drills for scouts on Wednesday at LSU's pro day, anxious parents watched from the stands at the LSU indoor practice facility, hoping their sons' dreams come true late this month.
"He loves the game, and I told him if you have the opportunity like I had to make money doing what you love, take advantage of that" said George Adams, who played in the NFL like his son Jamal hopes to do soon.
Jamal Adams isn't the only player in this group of LSU athletes with a chance to get drafted in the first round: Tre'Davious White also has a good shot to go on day 1.
"He's been dreaming about this since he was a little boy, so it's a dream that's almost true," said White's mother Lashawnita Ruffins.
News
BATON ROUGE - While NFL hopefuls were running drills for scouts on Wednesday at LSU's pro day, anxious parents watched... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mississippi River stirring up trouble for replica of Christopher Columbus' ship
-
Steel plates force drivers to pump the brakes on LA 1, causing...
-
Two people shot near Walmart on College Drive
-
Abandoned dairy plant on Florida Boulevard getting a makeover
-
Carnival Club parade rolls through New Roads